Commissioner OPC for expeditious disposal of complaints

Punjab Passand Khan Buledi chaired a meeting to review the overall performance of the commission which was attended by Directors and Dealing Officers of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Expeditious disposal of the complaints and problems of Pakistani expatriates is our top most priority and all the dealing officers must ensure the speedy disposal of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, said Commissioner OPC while chairing a meeting today. The main purpose

of the meeting was to review the performance of dealing officers and the steps taken by them to ensure resolution of the complaints.

Commissioner OPC Passand Khan Buledi said that we are utilizing all available resources as well technological advancements are being introduced to solve the problems faced by Overseas Pakistanis. e-filing system is being introduced which will bring about the paradigm shift in the working and efficiency of the commission.

Paperless working will lead to saving time, energy and public money. Initiatives like instalment of Complaints and Suggestions Box at the main gate, establishment of NADRA facilitation desk at OPC, monthly review meetings have helped restoring the confidence of Overseas Pakistanis in Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Commissioner OPC gave instructions to dealing officers that they should deal with complainants in polite matter and make themselves available for them and resolve their issues accordingly.