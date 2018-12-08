Commissioner lauds students for splendid work

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Jodat Ayaz lauded young students for their splendid work while visiting an art exhibition at Divisional Public School, Shamsabad.

The exhibition incorporated different themes including Truck Art in Pakistan, glass painting, textile designing, science models, preserving nature, making best use of reusable materials and many others. Students from all grades participated in the exhibition and displayed their creativity with full zeal and zest.

