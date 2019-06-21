Commissioner Karachi visits polio campaign areas

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallawani on Friday paid a visit to different parts of the districts Malir and East, where he inspected personally the refusal cases of polio and on-going polio campaign which was started from June 17-23.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Malir Syed Shujat Hussain, Divisional Coordinator & Technical Focal Person Dr Ahmed Ali Shaikh Ashfaq Ahmed DHO East, Dr Furqan Nabil, Dr Sohail Memon NSTOP Officers, WHO representative, local administration and general public.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani also administered the polio drops to children upto 5 years, at UC -4 Gujro- Gadap, Janat Gul Town Zone-A, Emergency Response Unit (polio inauguration), UC 4 Gadap, Jhangabad Zone-B Refusal compound, last polio case of Gulshan Town.

Later talking to media the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has urged upon the parents and community people to participate in this on-going polio campaign and administered the polio drops to their children upto 5 years as it is national cause and the dignity and the future are connected with it, he added.