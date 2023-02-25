Commissioner Karachi announces new timings for markets, wedding halls

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi has issued revised timings for markets and shopping malls in the country’s largest city, it emerged on Saturday.

The local authorities announced new timings as the federal government directed the Sindh government to cut business timings as per the revised energy conservation plan.

As per the new guidelines, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said markets would shut at 8:30 pm and wedding halls would close by 10 pm. He directed all deputy commissioners to enforce the new changes.

Sharif-led government earlier approved the National Energy Conservation Plan, rolling out measures to cut power bills as the country of over 220 million is facing the worst economic crisis in recent times.

In recent developments, the Pakistani government has announced a major cut in expenses amid a new austerity drive. The government and ministers will travel in economy class, and not be allowed to use luxury cars in another bid to save Rs200 billion on annual basis.