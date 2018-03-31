Commissioner Hazara visits beautification projects

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara Division Akbar Khan Friday directed contractor, Civil and Works (C&W) and district government to ensure quality of construction work in beautification schemes in Abbottabad.

He said this during his visit to inspect ongoing construction schemes in Abbottabad. He said that construction and beautification projects would provide better communication and entertainment facilities to the locals besides increasing tourism opportunities.

He also directed Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) to immediately remove encroachment near main gate of Jinnah Park and install lights, trees in park to make it attractive for public.

He also directed to remove electricity and telephone poles around the roads, construct footpaths and complete Shimla Hill Park before stipulated time. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also briefed the visiting commissioner that Rs 430 million have spent on reconstruction and expansions of roads inside the city, 15 million on reconstruction and renovation of Jinnah Park, Rs 140 million on Shimla Hill Park Phase I and Rs 80 million would be spent during phase II.