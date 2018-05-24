Commissioner Hazara directs to widen Sabzi Mandi morr

Abdul Khaliq qureshi

Peshawar

Commissioner Hazara division Akbar Khan on Wednesday while taking the notice of the poor condition of Ayub Bridge Havelian and narrow Sabzi Mandi Mor Abbottabad which caused frequent accidents formed an inquiry committee led by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara while chairing a meeting formed this committee which would probe the issues and submit its report within one week. The committee was also directed to inspect the uneven turns those are causing serious road accidents and redesign them in a smooth way.

Akbar Khan also directed National Highway Authority (NHA) to widen the Sabzi Mandi Mor as soon as possible to avoid the road accidents during the traffic rush to protect precious lives. In the meeting, it has also been decided to enforce a ban on stone crushing plants around the Ayub Bridge by imposing section 144.The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad (R) Orangzeb Haider, Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Ishaq Sulemani, Acting DPO Abbottabad Sonia Sharooz, TMO Abbottabad Danish Iqbal, Director NHA and president Abbottabad Press Club Shahid Chaudhary.