Commissioner for provision of fertilizers at fixed rates

A meeting was held to review the supply of fertilizers in Bahawalpur division under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

The commissioner said that all measures should be taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates and action should be taken against hoarding and overpricing. It was informed in the meeting that 4,209 business centres were inspected, four FIRs were registered, and one person was arrested.

A fine of Rs 810,000 was imposed for irregularities. Jahangir Anwar directed that all resources be utilized to provide a bag of urea fertilizer at Rs 2,250. —APP