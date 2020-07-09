Commissioner for better facilities

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood directed the officials of district government to ensure provision of all needed facilities to the traders. He expressed these views during his visit to model cattle market in Gondal.

The Gondal cattle market is the largest for the sale and purchase of cows, buffaloes and oxen. The work on this project was initiated in year 2017. Mr Mehmood added that to protect the sacrificial animals and citizens from diseases fumigation would be ensured in the cattle market besides supply of clean drinking water and quality food items would also be ensured.

He said that all agencies and concerned departments should discharge their official obligations through hardworking, spirit.