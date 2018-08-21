Commissioner finalizes code of conduct for city during Eid ul Azha

Karachi Commissioner, Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui in a meeting attended by deputy commissioners, representatives of different social and religious organizations and law enforcers finalized the code of conduct aimed at maintaining sanctity of the forthcoming Eid ul Azha in the metropolis.

Under the code of conduct, unanimously agreed by stake holders, door to door collection of cattle hide has been prohibited along with restriction on use of loud speakers to seek donations of hide or any material/money during three day festival.

Carrying weapons or stick (lathi) or any article that may be used to intimidate people in general was further agreed to be non permissible on the occasion.

Karachi Commissioner reminded the representative of social and religious organizations, as well as in-charge of different Madaris (religious school) or any one desirous to collect hide during Eid ul Azha to ensure acquiring written permission in advance from the city administration or deputy commissioners concerned.

He emphasized that organizations engaged in collection of skins of sacrificial animals must strictly comply with the code of conduct.

Commissioner Sualeh Faruqui said that donating skins of the sacrificial animals was the right of those realizing their religious obligation in form of qurbani of cattle.

“It must be ensured that such a right is not violated by anyone,” he said reminding deputy commissioners and personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) that implementation of code of conduct was their collective responsibility. The meeting also attended by senior officials of the police department and Pakistan Rangers agreed that special arrangements would be made for the cleanliness of the mosques, Imambarghas, Eidgahs and open places where the Eidul Azha prayer are planned to be offered.—APP

