Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the sale of milk in accordance with the official price, which was Rs180 and takes strict action against violators.The Commissioner directed to crack down on dairies, milk shops and milk sellers, selling milk in violation of the official rate.

He further instructed that if any seller was found violating the official price, the concerned officials should ensure sell off milk at a fixed price under their supervision.