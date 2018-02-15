Commissioner directs to complete 541 schemes by June 30

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Nadeem Aslam Chaudary Wednesday directed to complete the work on 541 ongoing schemes by June 30 as the required funds have been transferred to the concerned departments. Chairing a meeting to review progress on development schemes, he said that no delay in the approved schemes will be tolerated as district government is providing all out resources for assistance in this regard.

While briefing the meeting about detailed status of schemes, Director Finance & Planning, Noureen Bashir said that in Highways sector, 124 total schemes worth of Rs22435 Million had been approved out of which 31 have been completed while work is under progress on 75 schemes.—APP