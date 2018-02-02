Commissioner for completing all development schemes by Mar 31

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Aslam Chaudary Thursday directed to accelerate the speed of on-going development schemes in NA-54 and guaranteed their completion by 31 March 2018.

He said that Punjab government was vigilant to provide best health facilities including medical and education for which enormous schemes had been initiated which after completion would surely be of great benefit for people and help to improve their living standard.

Giving details of on-going development projects, he said that work on 3 schemes worth of Rs 92.716 million had been started in Rawalpindi division. Similarly, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has 35 schemes out of which 23 will be completed by the end of this month.

While briefing the meeting about detailed status of schemes, Director Finance and Planning Noureen Bashir said that in education sector, 27.241 Million Rupees have been allocated for the construction of new building of Government Girls High School Dheeri Hasan Abad. Likewise, 71.374 million rupees are approved for missing facilities and construction of new block at Khadija Umer Girls College Tench Bhata and 56.800 million rupees are allocated for the Government Degree College for Boys Dhoke Syedan.

MNA Malik Ibrar was also present on the occasion.—APP