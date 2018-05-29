Commissioner claim to continue to protect people from the profiteers

Staff Reporter

Profiteers fear no law authority and even they never are willing to cease to rob poor and particularly the fasting Muslim majority here in Pakistan.

The prices of commodities, fruits, essential veggies and meat and veal were pushed towards skies with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The only law authority that is legal and authorized to punch the profiteers is the Commissioner and deputy commissioners, which are in numbers that can be counted on fingertips in a city that population has exceeded 30 million.

Though the deputy commissioners conduct randomized raids on milk and grocery retailing outlets and levy a fine of up to Rs. 20,000 with or without 3 to 5 days imprisonment but still the retailers have no fear and they willingly pay the penalty and complete a jail visit and again they resume the same practice of profiteering.

Interestingly, the office of the city’s commissioner regularly despatches press handouts to media houses wherein tall claims are embedded. The end result of penalizing and imprisoning the profiteers that was started some two decades ago has bitterly failed and the Commissionerate or the government could not devise a scientific mechanism for laying control over the menace of profiteering.

As profiteering goes wild all around, the Commissionerate also never gets exhausted and hence a fresh handout is made according to which The city’s Commissioner took action against 368 profiteer shopkeepers and of them jailed 41.

The handout reads that the Commissioner raided certain grocery, milk, veggies and meat shops and inquired about prices per rate fixe by the Commissioner. He inspected prices of flour, fruits, veggies, pulses, spices, milk, eggs, meat, gram flour and Ramadan specific Khajla and Phenny and on knowing that the prices were higher than fixed rates, he imposed pecuniary penalty on them amounting to Rs. 390000.

However, soon after he left those shops, the shopkeepers continued to sell groceries, milk, meat, veggies and other edibles at higher rates and the buyers were helpless.

It is worth mentioning that this type of action against the profiteers is of no help or service to the common man and the sum of money thus gathered through pecuniary penalties directly goes to the national exchequer.

The hand still claims that the Commissionerate system would continue to serve the masses and won’t let anyone rob them.