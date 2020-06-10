Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements before Monsoon rains

A meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi IftikharShallwani reviewed the arrangements being made by the KMC, DMCs, Cantonment Boards PDMA, Solid waste Management Board and other relevant departments to combat any eventuality during the expected monsoon rains in the city. He asked the agencies to take all precautionary measures and fully equipped with the necessary machineries, dewatering pumps dumpers and skilled and experienced staff. The meeting also reviewed the work of cleanliness and desilting of storm water drains being carried out by the KMCDMCs and Cantonment Boards. Commissioner was also briefed by the KMC officials Musheer Ahmed about the World Bank Project Click and Sweep for cleaning of drains in the city. He told the meeting that the Click and SWEEP is expected to start the work of disilting and cleaning of storm water drains. Under the programme at least 33 KMC and DMCs’ drains would be cleaned and fixed he informed. It was also informed that the cleanliness would begin from upcoming week and setting up an office at Jam Chakro for disposal of garbage lifted from drains is also expected. However, the small nullahs would be cleaned by the concerned agencies such as KMCDMCs and Cantonment Boards. The Commissioner directed the KMC, DMCs. Cantonment Boards and other concerned civic agencies to make all out efforts to complete the work of desilting and cleaning of nullahs which are their responsibilities before the monsoon starts. He asked the KMC and other departments to ensure choking points of all nallahs are cleared. The KMC and other departments briefed about the contingency plans prepared by them to the commissioner in a meeting. The commissioner asked all concerned departments to ensure that the contingency plans prepare are efficiently implemented and deputy commissioners were asked to help them out un carrying out their work to combat the emergency situation happens due terrains. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority was asked to make arrangements the dewatering pumps to provide the municipal departments in coordination with the concerned deputy commissioners. It was also decided that all such points would be addressed where rains water is stagnant and for the removal of water de watering pumps would be installed. The Commissioner asked the KMC and other departments to make special arrangements to ensure that saadi town and K electric grid station are not in undated. KMC, DMCs Cantonment Boards and Solid waste Management Boards told the meeting that they were fully prepared to combat the expected monsoon rains and they have prepared their contingency plans in this regard.