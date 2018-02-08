Commissioner Bahawalpur honoured for his honest, accountable approach

Saqib Zafar named Pakistan’s 2nd integrity idol winner

Staff Reporter

Before a crowd of more than 300 in Islamabad including parliamentarians from different political parties, diplomats, government officials, media and citizens, Saqib Zafar, Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division was named Pakistan’s 2nd Integrity Idol winner today here in Islamabad. Chosen from hundreds of nominees, Saqib’s dedication to serving citizens and carrying out his duties honestly has earned him the respect of his colleagues and most importantly- Pakistani citizens.

“I feel very proud” said Saqib at today’s ceremony, noting that the award also belonged to all officials who are working to serve the public. Saqib added that “Satisfaction comes from serving people and the respect of every human being comes first”.

Training applauded the efforts of Accountability Lab stating, “Integrity Idol is a one of its kind contest which will help bring transparency and integrity to the public sector and ensure good governance across our country.” He congratulated all five nominees and this year’s winner saying: “these Integrity Idols are role-models for all of us.” Zamurd Khan, former MD Pakistan Bailtul Mal said that the country can only progress if politicians become role model. He further said that serious efforts are needed to stop corruption and malpractices at National level and every one need to take part in this.

This nation has the leader like Quaid-e-Azam who refused any personal benefit out of government exchequer. This is the example we should follow, said senior parliamentarian from KP Mr. Ali Muhammad while speaking on the occasion.

“We saw incredible energy today from the people of Pakistan who have truly shown that they support and want to celebrate honest leaders,” noted Brig® Musaddiq Abbasi, Chairman Board of the Accountability Lab Pakistan. “I encourage everyone in Pakistan to join us in this effort to ‘name and fame’ those who uphold the Pakistani values of honesty, integrity and accountability.”