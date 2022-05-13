Commissioner appreciates work of sanitary workers

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

The Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Ehsan Bhutta has said that improvement in performance of government departments must be visible obviously whereas officers and officials of government departments appointed for delivering services and addressing grievance of the people should adopt proactive approach and utilize all available resources for providing relief to the masses.

However Commissioner appreciated working of sanitary workers who were busy in their work despite sever hot weather while he also lauded educational and co-curriculum activities in District Public School Pindi Bhattian. He issued these directions while visiting different department of Tehsil Pindi Bhattian including Land Record Centre, Government Associate Collage, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, government Girls Primary School No. 1 Pindi Bhattian, DPS, Public Park, Safia Ramzan Safia Ramzan Special Education Centre Pindi Bhattian, Mazco Chowk, Rural Health Centre Rasulpur Tarar, Sports Gymnasium, Tehsil Sports Complex Pindi Bhattian.