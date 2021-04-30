Commissioner announces complete lockdown in City on weekend

Lahore Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Usman on Friday announced there will be a complete lockdown in the city on Saturday and Sunday (weekend).

According to Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, there will be a complete lockdown in the city on Saturday and Sunday during which businesses and markets will be completely closed. He said that people should buy what they want today as there will be a complete lockdown in Lahore in next two days.

The Commissioner said that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres would remain open during the lockdown while inter-provincial transport would be completely banned on Saturday and Sunday.

The government took the decision in view of the fast deteriorating situation, arising out of the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

According to the directives issued by teh Lahore Commissioner, all businesses and markets will remain completely closed on these two days barring medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres, fruit, vegetable and meat shops.

Capt (r) Usman said there will be a complete ban on all kinds of inter-provincial transport. He appealed to the people to purchase items of daily use today (Friday).

Meanwhile, the Lahore administration sealed 49 shops, restaurants and registered cases against 10 people.The administration sealed 49 shops and restaurants in Lahore Friday morning for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

A case has been registered against 10 people, and they have been fined too. Pakistan is currently battling the third and most dangerous wave of the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 131 deaths and over 5,000 cases. The positivity rate stands at 10.41%.