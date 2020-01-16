Commissioner acclaims Turkish Maarif Foundation’s services

Staff Reporter

City Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani appreciated the work being done by the Turkish

Maarif Foundation established by the Turkish Government for providing affordable and international

standard education to the middle class and underprivileged across various cities of Pakistan including

Karachi. He was talking to the four-member delegation of the Turkish Maarif Foundation headed by the

Consul General Tolga UCAK who met him at his office. During the meeting, the Commissioner said that

the city administration would provide all possible support to the foundation for the setting up of schools

in local communities. It was informed to the Commissioner that Pak-Turk Maarif Int’l Schools and

Colleges, which operates under the umbrella of Turkish Maarif Foundation, would like to establish a

comprehensive Educational Campus to provide quality education to the children in addition to the work

already being done by the foundation. The delegation, headed by Country Director of Turkish Maarif

Foundation, Mr. Harun Kucukaladagli, briefed the Commissioner about the work being done and also

expressed its interest to help the Pakistani government to reach the country's education targets. They

said their support for better education will be the symbol of friendship between the two brotherly

countries, Turkey and Pakistan. Turkish schools in Karachi campuses currently have 1000 students

enrolled. The foundation believes that new campuses at a larger scale can be opened over the next few

years.Together with the Ministry of National Education, Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) which was

established by the enacted law in 2016 by the Turkish Parliament is the sole entity authorized to provide

educational services abroad. As a non-profit public educational foundation, TMF is entitled to run

institutions from pre-school to higher education. While number of countries that the foundation has

been operating quickly increases, it also attaches great importance to the quality of education. The TMF

operates more than 300 schools in over 50 countries for approximately 40.000 students. Pak-Turk

Maarif Int’l Schools and Colleges is serving quality education with 1,700 employees in 27 campuses in 10

different cities of Pakistan.