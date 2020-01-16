Commissioner acclaims Turkish Maarif Foundation’s services

Staff Reporter
City Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani appreciated the work being done by the Turkish
Maarif Foundation established by the Turkish Government for providing affordable and international
standard education to the middle class and underprivileged across various cities of Pakistan including
Karachi. He was talking to the four-member delegation of the Turkish Maarif Foundation headed by the
Consul General Tolga UCAK who met him at his office. During the meeting, the Commissioner said that
the city administration would provide all possible support to the foundation for the setting up of schools
in local communities. It was informed to the Commissioner that Pak-Turk Maarif Int’l Schools and
Colleges, which operates under the umbrella of Turkish Maarif Foundation, would like to establish a
comprehensive Educational Campus to provide quality education to the children in addition to the work
already being done by the foundation. The delegation, headed by Country Director of Turkish Maarif
Foundation, Mr. Harun Kucukaladagli, briefed the Commissioner about the work being done and also
expressed its interest to help the Pakistani government to reach the country's education targets. They
said their support for better education will be the symbol of friendship between the two brotherly
countries, Turkey and Pakistan. Turkish schools in Karachi campuses currently have 1000 students
enrolled. The foundation believes that new campuses at a larger scale can be opened over the next few
years.Together with the Ministry of National Education, Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) which was
established by the enacted law in 2016 by the Turkish Parliament is the sole entity authorized to provide
educational services abroad. As a non-profit public educational foundation, TMF is entitled to run
institutions from pre-school to higher education. While number of countries that the foundation has
been operating quickly increases, it also attaches great importance to the quality of education. The TMF
operates more than 300 schools in over 50 countries for approximately 40.000 students. Pak-Turk
Maarif Int’l Schools and Colleges is serving quality education with 1,700 employees in 27 campuses in 10
different cities of Pakistan.
Commissioner acclaims Turkish Maarif Foundation’s services
