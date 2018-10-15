Commission to record Musharraf’s statement in treason case, orders court

ISLAMABAD : A special court on Monday ordered that former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s statement in the high treason case against him will be recorded through a commission.

A three-judge bench headed by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Justice Yawar Ali and comprising Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar and Justice Nazar Akbar heard the high treason case against Musharraf.

During the last hearing, the court had sought a reply from Musharraf’s counsel regarding recording his statement via video link and today the counsels of the respondents presented their arguments on it.

After hearing the arguments, the bench directed that Musharraf’s statement will be recorded through a commission which will be formed by the special court.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till November 14.

Earlier as the hearing began, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar told the special court, “My client does not want to record his statement via video link but wants to appear in person to defend himself.”

The prosecution witness then stated, “Musharraf has wasted the opportunity to record his statement under Section 342.”

Justice Yawar pointed out that Musharraf had submitted a medical certificate issued by American Hospital Dubai. “The report was issued in August and is old,” he stated.

When the judge stated that doctors had to re-examine Musharraf’s health, the former president’s counsel responded, “My client’s health is still the same and tests pertaining to his heart are being conducted. If the court gives time, I can obtain further details.”

The counsel further insisted that Musharraf is ailing, however, Justice Yawar questioned, “Is he suffering from cancer?” To this, Safdar said, “He has a heart ailment.”

“Musharraf says he is not a coward and not scared of anyone,” the counsel added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president’s imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show. Later, on orders of the Supreme Court, Musharraf’s passport and identity card were also cancelled since he failed to return to the country despite a last chance.

Share on: WhatsApp