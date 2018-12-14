Commission to look into Hockey team’s poor show

President Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Thursday setup an inquiry commission to look into the dismal performance of the Pak team in the World Hockey Cup in India.

Former Olympian Rasheed Junior heads the commission, which would probe into the winless poor show of the team in the mega event, said a spokesman of the PHF while talking to APP here. The other members of the commission are former captains Manzoor ul Hasan Senior, Shahid Ali Khan and Majid Bashir, he said. Majid would also be the secretary and legal advisor of the commission.

“The commission will complete its task in fifteen days and submit its findings and recommendations after looking into matter”, he said, adding “President PHF has given full authority to the commission to investigate the matter,” he said.—APP

