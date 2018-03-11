Commission to submit details of facilities at airports in SC in next hearing

The Commission formulated to investigate into manhandling of passengers especially foreigners at airports, will present the details of the facilities and grievances of the passengers in the apex court in the next hearing.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP’s) bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, in the hearing of the Human Rights case No.24770-G of 2011 dated 17-02-2018 at Registry Branch Karachi had formed a Commission to submit the report before the apex court as to how the issue of mishandling the passengers, particularly overseas Pakistanis and foreigners who disembark at our Airports, they are facilitated by all good means as per the international standards.

The Commission comprised of Dr. Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, Mr. Khalid Tipu Rana, Director, Human Rights Cell, Supreme Court of Pakistan and assisted by Mr. Nasrullah Khan, Joint Secretary, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Mr. Ali Raza, Research Officer, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan.

In compliance, the Commission visited the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on 03-03-2018 and Benazir International Airport, Islamabad on 09-03-2018. The Commission examined the state of facilities & services being provided and issues faced by the passengers at Airports.

The Commission also visited all passenger related areas of the Airports and noticed the problems and issues being faced by the passengers. In addition, the Commission received the grievances of the passengers in writing. The observations will be presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in next hearing of the case.

Related