Commission mafia badly damaged national economy: Aleem Khan

Chinese delegation calls on senior minister

Staff Reporter

A Chinese delegation of Engineering Corporation called on Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan. Minister Energy Punjab Dr. Akhther Malik was also present.

In these meeting different developmental projects came under discussion and especially energy sector was focused. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that this era would be golden time for development as there would be no kick back or under the table deal. He said that commission mafia has badly damaged national economy but now there would be crystal clear working. Senior Minister indicated that more projects will be started in Energy Department of Punjab Government and investment from China will be welcomed in this regard. Minister Energy Dr. Akhther Malik informed that work on ongoing and new projects is being carried out and cooperation of international companies would play an important role. Chinese delegates expressed their deep interest in collaboration for working in Energy sector and discussed regarding different projects.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that revival of Hockey game is the need of the hour as it is the recognition of our country being the national game. He expressed these views while in briefing given to him regarding Pakistan Hockey Super League being held in Lahore from March 23 to 30, this year.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that there is no doubt that Hockey is the game of middle and common class of our society but in the past we got big names in this field. He said that private clubs should play their role in the promotion of Hockey in Pakistan and work to bring real talent up at international level. Abdul Aleem Khan assured full cooperation in making the event of Hockey Super League a success and said that Chief Minister Punjab will be requested to grace this occasion as chief guest.

