Commerzbank profits slump

Frankfurt

Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank said that net profit fell by nearly half last year as it grapples with a costly restructuring. Commerzbank said in a statement that its net profit slumped by 44 percent to 156 million euros ($192 million) in 2017, as it booked more than 800 million euros in charges linked to redundancies under a restructuring plan entailing some 9,600 job cuts by 2020. “We made good progress in 2017: we have advanced the digitalisation of the bank and have grown strongly,” said chief executive Martin Zielke. “However, it also clear that we still have some work ahead of us before we can achieve the profitability we are aiming for.” The net profit figure was in line with analyst forecasts. Operating, or underlying, profit came in at 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion), down seven percent year-on-year. Revenues were down 2.5 percent to 9.1 billion euros—also in line with market expectations.—AFP