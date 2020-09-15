Commercial land of highway deptt retrieved

Our Correspondent

Kasur

The district administration retrieved commercial land of highway department worth millions of rupees at Rodalabad near Kanganpur.

Official sources said here on Tuesday that a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badr and accompanied by police conducted an operation to retrieve the land.

The team demolished dozens of shops built on the land and took the possession. Talking to the media, the AC said that land grabbers had been occupying land for the last 50 years and they had built shops at the land.