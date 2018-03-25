Rawalpindi

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has clarified that commercial activities in Cantonment residential areas will not be allowed as the CCB had issued 445 notices including schools and 170 leased properties for commercial activities in residential areas.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) CCB, Naveed Nawaz talking to APP informed that the notices would expire in last week of March adding, the grace period for schools would expire on Mar 31 given to save the academic year of the students.

To a question he said, those who would not comply with orders would be given final notices under section 256 of the ‘Cantonment Act, 1924’.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and signboards of the schools would be removed, their utility services would be disconnected and finally the schools could be sealed, he added.

He informed that the parents through newspapers public notice were informed about the situation and those involved in illegal commercial activities were directed to close down their businesses else, lease of the properties could be cancelled or the private buildings be sealed.

The administration of the schools and colleges being run illegally in residential areas were informed that they would not be allowed to start new academic year, he said.

The board would not bow before the owners of private schools and other commercial buildings illegally erected in residential areas, he added.

He said the notices were issued under the directives of Supreme Court.

The civic body was implementing the court orders given on Oct 24 last year and it will implement the directives, he informed. He said that the CCB was not only taking action against the private schools but had also issued notices to other commercial activities including salons, clinics, hospitals, commercial shops and plazas established in residential areas.—APP