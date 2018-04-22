Commerce Ministry, NTC finalize national trade policy

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Commerce Division and National Tariff Commission (NTC) have drafted National Tariff Policy to make exports more competitive and facilitate participation of local manufacturers, including SMEs, in global and regional value chains. This policy will be an integral part of the upcoming STPF 2018-23. The objective of the draft policy is to simplify and rationalize the existing tariff structure for enhancing the efficiency of existing domestic activities, especially in manufacturing sector and simultaneously, to ensure predictability and transparency. Commerce Division is formulating the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23 which will provide strategic direction for the export sector for the next 5 years. Tariffs, being one of the instruments of trade policy, play an important role in enhancing export competitiveness and productivity of the domestic industries.