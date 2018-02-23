Commerce Minister lauds REAP for holding buyers’ awards in Dubai

Observer Reporter

Dubai

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has organized one of its kind International Buyers’ recognition awards ceremony in Dubai to encourage the leading rice buyers of Pakistani rice during the event of Gulf Food 2018.

Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Scientific Research, UAE and Mr. Pervaiz Malik, Federal Commerce Minister of Pakistan were the Chief Guests of this Mega event, whereas H.E. Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan in UAE, Ghazanfar Billour, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Mahmood Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Punjab and leading rice exporters of Pakistan were present. During the event (31) Leading rice buyers from UAE, France, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, Tanzania, Somalia, Kenya, Iran, Oman, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Yemen, EU Countries, Netherlands, Germany and Panama were given Recognitions Awards by the Chief Guests.

Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Chaudhry Samee Ullah appreciated the support of International Buyers of Pakistani rice who stands with their Pakistani counterparts in challenging conditions.

He said that Pakistani rice has been exported to more than 100 countries of the world, which is also proved with the presence of leading buyers in this event and expressed his hope that they will continue to extend their support with zeal in future.

Pervaiz Malik, Federal Commerce Minister of Pakistan during his address expressed Office Bearers and Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan team for organizing this Award Ceremony, which has never organized ever before.

He was sure that this event will be very instrumental in strengthening the relationship between Pakistani rice exporters and their buyers. This event will also broadcast a soft image of Pakistani in the international community.

He assured REAP team for his support for the betterment of rice export trade of Pakistan.

Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Scientific Research, UAE while addressing to audience said that Pakistan and UAE are enjoying very deep and cordial relationship with each other. There is a good potential for Pakistani businessmen in UAE and their government will facilitate all Pakistani business community in UAE for their business activities.