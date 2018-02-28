Commerce minister lauds business community for fulfilling CSR

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Commerce Minister Mohammad Pervaiz Malik has said that role of business community is of utmost importance in Corporate Social Responsibilities and it is a matter of satisfaction that premier business organization like the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry are impressively working for the help of ailing humanity.

Pervez Malik, who is also president of Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD), was talking to the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Federal Commerce Minister said that public welfare is always a biggest challenge for the governments and they cannot handle it alone. It is a matter of satisfaction that business community of Lahore fully active in social sector and supporting government in its endeavors aimed at reducing the miseries of ailing humanity.

Pervaiz Malik paid rich tributes to the members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry saying that they are sharing the burden of the government and always contributed with full zeal at all testing times whether it is earthquake or flood.

Federal Minister also thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for contributing impressively to the Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) for the cause of special persons.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that business community of Lahore will continue to fulfill its social responsibilities and utilize its all resources for the help of ailing humanity. He informed the Federal Minister that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is not only playing a leading role for the promotion of trade and industry but is also quite active in the social sector.