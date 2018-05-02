Commerce Minister, Governor discuss promotion of textile industry

Karachi

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervez Malik met Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House here. The two leaders discussed in detail economic development and promotion of the fields of textile and commerce as well as the steps taken for encouraging textile industry, investment in new textile industries and other matters, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The Sindh Governor said Pakistan is rich in natural resources and human resource, and there is need for maximum utilization of these resources. He stressed the need for encouraging the people associated with the textile industry as well as investors to achieve the required results. The federal minister told the Governor Sindh that steps for promoting and encouraging textile industry at every level and attracting local and foreign investors towards this field are drawing positive results. He said both local and foreign investors are investing in textile industry which is helping in eradication of poverty and unemployment.—APP