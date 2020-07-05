Commencing work on M-8 Motorway high priority, says CPEC chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday that commecing work on the M-8 Motorway was top priority.

The chairman, in a tweet, said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved Rs26 billion for a 146km road – from the Hoshab portion of the motorway to Awaran. He said this road, situated in the remote districts of Kech, Awaran, is a becon of light for the impoverished peoole of South Balochistan and will change their lives.

A day earlier, the CPEC chairman said the Gwadar International Airport construction is underway.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to launching and completing all projects in Gwadar, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

“Mega airport costing $230M will be a harbinger of development of Gwadar City/Gwadar Port,” he wrote.