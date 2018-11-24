‘Commando Queen’ Sohai led the operation

Observer Report

Assistant Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz Talpur, made her parents feel proud after a fearless act to foil the terrorist bid at Chinese consulate in metropolis. High dreamed woman from lower Sindh who joined the police at this rank, was once avoided by her relatives because her parents thought she deserved to be educated.

The moment she cleared Central Superior Services exams and was told that she will be joining the police department as an assistant superintendent police, her relatives started approaching by claiming to be my long-lost relatives. This is the power of education and being a woman.

Suhai Aziz belongs to a lower middle-class family of Bhai Khan Talpur village in Tando Muhammad Khan district. Her father Aziz Talpur, a political activist and writer, always dreamed big for his daughter. Once their relatives cut off ties because Aziz Talpur wanted her daughter Suhai to study.

Suhai completed her primary education at a private school in Tando Muhammad Khan and joined Bahria Foundation for her intermediate studies and later she pursued Bachelors of Commerce from the Zubaida Girls College, Hyderabad. Aziz Talpur wanted her daughter to become a chartered accountant but Sohai chose to be a CSS officer and cleared it in very first attempt.”

She credited her success to hard work and her upbringing. Besides her police service, she loves Sindhi poetry. literature and history.

Responding to the attack promptly, SSP Suhai led her team by conducting a successful operation against militants. The brave lady officer was the first police official to rush to the Chinese Consulate, after which she is being hailed for her exemplary courage.

SSP Suhai Aziz was also lauded for her valiant efforts by IG Sindh Kaleem Imam during a briefing about the attack with CM Murad Ali. She is said to have engaged the terrorists in a way that prevented them from entering the Consulate. Commending her matchless valour, social media is in high appraisals of the lady officer’s audacity ever since security officials under her command repelled the attack successfully.

