Commanders should stay focused on achieving excellence: COAS

Lauds professionalism of Baloch regiment

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated Baloch regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations, a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations read.

According to the military’s media wing, he made the remarks during a visit to Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad, on the occasion of the annual commanding officers’ conference.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at the Centre and later addressed the officers.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence, while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments, to overcome emerging challenges.

Earlier on his arrival at the centre, he was received by the Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, Inspector General Arms Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan and Commandant Baloch Regimental Centre Brig. Osman lbne Riaz.