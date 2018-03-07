Commanders review ops against terrorism

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the conference, the military’s top brass reviewed progress in the ongoing operations against terrorism. A decision to continue efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the country was taken during the conference.

Discussions were also held on the internal and external security of the country. Progress on the Khushal Balochistan programme was also reviewed during the conference.

In a recent trip to Balochistan, Gen Bajwa said people of the province have rights to civic facilities and a peaceful environment, adding that the Khushal Balochistan programme was aimed at fulfilling these rights.