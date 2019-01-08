Commanders review border fencing, security situation

Voice concern over rising ceasefire violations by India

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The 217th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens and Afghan reconciliation process were also discussed.

The conference reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace. The meeting voiced its concern over the Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control.

