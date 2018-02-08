Commanders promise effective response to Indian misadventure

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

In the backdrop of increased ceasefire violations by Indian troops on the Line of Control( LOC) and the Working Boundary, the Corps Commanders’ conference Wednesday termed Indian ceasefire violations detrimental to peace, adding, these or any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively.

The meeting was chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum reviewed the geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security-related policies for the region.

India’s ceasefire violations were a vital part of the discussion. It was reiterated that national interest will remain top- most objective while cooperating with all other stakeholders for regional peace and stability.

Progress of the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad was discussed and the forum reiterated that gains of years long counter-terrorism efforts shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 190 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary to date, resulting in the deaths of 13 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others, according to the latest foreign ministry data.

Unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India had been continuing since the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.