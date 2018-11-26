Commander UAE Naval Forces meets Admiral Zafar Mehmood

Islamabad

Commander United Arab Emirates Naval Forces, Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Commander United Arab Emirates Naval Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism including Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiative against piracy and maritime terrorism. Chief of the Naval Staff also briefed Commander United Arab Emirates Naval Forces regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which is being hosted by Pakistan Navy in the 1st quarter of 2019. Commander UAE Naval Forces lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain through global collaboration. A comprehensive brief was also given to the visiting dignitary.

Visit of Naval Headquarters was followed by an impressive Investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar, where Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan was conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Dr. Arif Alvi, one of Pakistan’s highest military awards, in recognition of his distinguished services and significant contributions towards further strengthening fraternal ties between Pakistan and UAE in general and Navies of both the brotherly nations in particular.—PR

