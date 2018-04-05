Commander Turkish Naval Forces visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

Special Correspondent

The Commander Turkish Naval Forces called on Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in separate meetings during the visit.

During the meetings, besides discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration, the Commander Turkish Naval Forces lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in Coalition Counter Terrorism and Counter Piracy Task Forces.

The dignitary also visited Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR and interacted with midshipmen and cadets presently undergoing training. Later, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal visited Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF. Upon arrival onboard, he was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was presented Guard of Honour by contingent of Pakistan Navy.

The dignitary also interacted with the crew of the ship and appreciated the professionalism of officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.

The visit of Commander Turkish Naval Forces to Pakistan is expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey in general and the two Navies in particular.

Commander Turkish Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal is on an official visit to Pakistan. During the visit, Commander Turkish Naval Forces called on Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad on 02 Apr 18, where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused. In the second leg of the visit, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal met with Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi. During the visit of Lahore, the dignitary met Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi.