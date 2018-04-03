Commander Turkish Naval Forces calls on Naval Chief

Commander Turkish Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal Monday visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as part of a bilateral visit aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two navies, said a press release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival at NHQ, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented guard of honour to him. He was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters of mutual interests and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in the fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Task Forces against piracy and maritime terrorism. Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The call was followed by a briefing on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on regional issues and its contributions towards peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

Later, Chief of Turkish Navy also laid wreath at Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters.—APP

