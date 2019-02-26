Commander QENF calls on Navel Chief

Staff Reporter

Staff Major General (SEA) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour, said a news release. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters. Later, Commander Qatar EMIRI Naval Forces called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional security issues were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Chief of the Naval Staff also thanked Commander Qatar EMIRI Naval Forces for participation of QENF in recently conducted Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN.

Later, a comprehensive brief was also given to the Qatari delegation.

Visit of Naval Headquarters was followed by an impressive investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar, where Staff Major General (SEA) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti was conferred on Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander Qatar EMIRI Naval Forces will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and both Navies in particular.

