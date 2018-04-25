Commander of Sri Lankan Army visits POF

Staff Reporter

Lt Gen Ramesh Senanayake, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army along with an official delegation visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI(M) Chairman POF Board, received Commander Sri Lankan Army and his entourage.

Chairman POF Board, in his welcoming remarks highlighted the significance of POF which is the premier Defence Production Organization of Pakistan. While commenting on the capabilities of the Industrial Complex, the Chairman apprised the delegation that POF is not only addressing 90 present defence related needs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, but also exporting its products to more than 40 countries around the globe.

The delegation was apprised about the range of products being manufactured and total workforce comprising Engineers, Scientists and Skilled Labour employed to accomplish the task. While extolling the bond of friendship between the two countries, Chairman POF underlined the deep rooted defence ties especially in the fields of defence.

The delegation also visited POF Product Display Lounges and was taken to some production units to witness the manufacturing process. The delegation showed keen interest in the development process of arms and ammunition and lauded the high quality of POF products.