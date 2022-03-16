Commander National Guard of Bahrain calls on COAS

Rawalpindi, Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was called on by Commander National Guard of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa on Wednesday and discussed regional matters and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two generals discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situations and measures to enhance professional relations between the two armies.

On this occasion, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and also lauded efforts undertaken by Pakistan to deal with Afghanistan situation.

General Bajwa said Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Bahrain.