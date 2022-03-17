Commander National Guard Bahrain calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain H.H. General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Al Khalifa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday and conveyed cordial greetings of His Majesty the King and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warmly reciprocated the sentiments on behalf of the people of Pakistan and highlighted the high esteem accorded to the Bahraini leadership

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Bahrain, rooted deep in shared faith, values and cordiality.

PM Khan also lauded steps taken by the Bahrainian government to ward off COVID-19 and thanked the Highness for the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates during the pandemic.

Prime Minister’s Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Allama Tahir Mehmud Ashrafi was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the National Guard Commander of Bahrain expressed his country’s firm determination to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister on the designation of 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia by the United Nations (UN) as a result of a landmark resolution introduced by Pakistan, on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Prime Minister also expressed his desire of welcoming His Majesty the King as well as the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Meeting with COAS

Before meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, H.H. General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Al Khalifa had called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

The two generals had also discussed matters of regional security and mutual interests. At the meeting, the Bahrainian National Guard Commander had appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and also lauded efforts undertaken by Pakistan to deal with Afghanistan situation.