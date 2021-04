Commander Pakistan Navy Karachi Rear Admiral Owais Ahmed Bilgrami called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that provincial government has provided thirty million rupees for Sanghar cadet college and a new cadet college will be established in Sujawal.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the high school in Salihabad Karachi adopted by Pakistan Navy will also be renovated by Sindh government.