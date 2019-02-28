Commandant welcomes 173 dissidents for joining national mainstream

Quetta

As many as 173 dissidents joined the national mainstream on Thursday under Peaceful Balochistan Policy in Khuzdar town. Commandant Kalat Scouts Colonel Arshad Mahmood Malik distributed Rs 50.43 million financial assistance among them after they gave up militancy.

Speaking at the money distribution ceremony he welcomed them for surrendering their arms in the best interest of the country and the province. The event was organised by Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) at Khuzdar Office. SSP Khuzdar, Javed Gharsheen, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Abdul Quddus Achakzai, tribal elders and senior officials were present on the occasion.

He said provincial government and FC were trying to ensure provision of facilities to those insurgents who laid down arms to pledge loyalty to the nation and vowed to work for the betterment and progress of the country. Arshad Mahmood Malik requested other militants to lay down their weapons and work for the development of the country.—APP

