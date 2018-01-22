Coming generations to pay price for loans obtained by KP Govt. for Swat Expressway: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR :President Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that the coming generation of the province would pay the price of the massive loans obtained by PTI led KP Government for the construction of Swat Expressway. Addressing at function in connection with death anniversaries of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan at Damam Saudi Arabia, the ANP leader alleged that the PTI government has obtained loans on huge mark up rate from the international donors Swat Expressway. The PTI he said badly damaged the economic condition of the province due to their incompetent and inefficient economic team. He suggested that Swat Expressway should be linked with Motorway and Indus Highway should be converted into Expressway. Similarly highways be constructed from Dir to Chitral, Dir to Bajaur and then to Jandola in South Waziristan agency to benefit the tribesmen through CPEC. Asfandyar paid rich tributes to Baacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan for their services and struggle in expelling the Britishers from the sub continent.

Orignally published by APP