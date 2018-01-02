Coming closer for what?

Besides ruling party PML-N, both PPP and PTI are other two main parties represented in Parliament. During four and half years of the present NA, Imran Khan very rarely attended sessions. PTI’s contribution to the business of the House for the welfare of the people during all this period is almost zero. In fact, Imran Khan has been avoiding attending NA sessions on one pretext or the other.

He along with Dr Tahirul Qadri seemingly are more inclined and interested in sit-ins on one or the other pretexts and least bothered about the losses which have been or may be occurring to the not so strong democratic system prevailing in the country for the last few years and the national economy which is gaining strength as a result of the strong economic policies of the government. Now, PAT as well as PPP and PTI, arch rivals of each other, are coming closer to each other not for strengthening democratic process but for causing chaos. Both Imran Khan and Dr Qadri are fond of getting live coverage on TV through their sit-ins which they somehow cannot get otherwise through some constructive activities..

In all fairness, Dr Tahirul Qadri is a part-time political leader who spends more time in Canada looking after his business interests and whenever it strikes in his mind, he comes to Pakistan and causes political uproar and least bothered how much threat he is so posing to the ongoing democratic process in the country. The government in all fairness welcomes healthy criticism but what the opposition leaders mostly are doing cannot be called healthy at all. All political leaders should be putting out constructive suggestions for strengthening democracy and for welfare of the people instead of personal attacks and hitting their rivals below the belt.

ZOHAIB AHMAD QURESHI

Lahore

