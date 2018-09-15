Comic Art, Lianhuanhua & CPEC

Naveed Aman Khan

Culture and art go together in the entire world. Culture is depicted through various means and ways of expression of art. Likewise art is seen in different cultures of the world. Comic, as a universal art language is a visual carrier to promote exchanges and mutual understanding among various cultures. Chinese culture and art give us its glimpses of more or less five thousand years back. Its art and culture are very rich and dominating. Since the initiation of multidimensional China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has started paying attention on nation-to-nation and more so person-to-person contact. Because of the contacts of both of the nations different kinds of art and culture is being introduced. In Pakistan, China is very keen and vigilante in introducing its art and culture. Following visionary policies of President Xi Jinping, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Excellency Yao Jing, Cultural Counselor You Yi and concerned officers Umer Jan and Xing Li Jun arrange different visits of Chinese troupes one after the other to introduce them to Pakistani nation. Recently, an exhibition of “Classic and Inheritance from traditional Chinese Lianhuanhua to Modern Comic Art” aimed to bring Chinese visual art, Chinese history and development to overseas audience and to promote mutual understanding and friendship between China and Pakistan. Chinese traditional comic art from Lianhuanhua describes stories and characters in continuous pictures and is a popular kind of book for all ages. This art emerged from the Song Dynasty in China around one thousand years ago. In the twentieth century, the development of Lianhuanhua in China reaches its peak and number of masters created great masterpieces. The Lianhuanhua artists like He Youzhi and Gu Bingxin blended ancient and modern skills of painting and became world famous masters of art. Recently classic works of He Youzhi, Gu Bingxin, Pang Bangben, Li Zhiwu, Wang Kewei, Nice Chongrui, Zhang Xiaoyu, Lu Bo, Nice Jun, Lu Ming,Goli,Yao Ten, Zhao Jia,Yang Weilin, Zuo Ma and Xu Ziran were exhibited. These works not only contain many Chinese elements, but also unique styles of these artists. Masterpieces of most of these artists have already been published and exhibited in Europe, Australia and America. In their classic works these artists have focused on realities of life. Some even have depicted Pakistani feature films “Insaan aur Aadmi” and “Baghi” in Lianhuanhua way of expression. It became a unique window of cultural exchange between China and Pakistan. Works of Nie Chongrui, Li Zhiwu, Zao Dao and other Chinese great artists of different ages were exhibited These works contain many unique Chinese elements. Most of the works of these great artists have already been exhibited and published in Europe and America. Two of these famous magnificent seventeen great artists Li Zhiwu and Zuo Ma recently visited Pakistan along with prominent cartoonist and animator Wang Ning.

He Youzhi is a famous Chinese Lianhuanhua artist and line drawing master. He had worked on Lianhuanhua for more than fifty years since 1949, created more than hundred Lianhuanhua masterpieces. He made significant contribution to the production of Lianhuanhua and line drawing art in China. Gu Bingxin is a comic artist. He worked in woodcut and comic drawing. He is the pioneer and leader in the art of Chinese contemporary new Lianhuanhua. Pang Bangben is a famous Lianhuanhua artist and oil painter. He has been art judge and recommendation judge of the 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympics mascots, judge of the international Biennial of Contemporary Art in Florence. He loves Western literature and has created illustrations, Lianhuanhua and comics for Balzac and Stendhal on several occasions. Li Zhiwu is a famous Lianhuanhua artist. He has persisted in the creation of Lianhuanhua in 1981 and completed the Lianhuanhua creation of two novels, which won Mao Dun Literature Award. The French version of his Lianhuanhua ” Bai Lu Yuan” was published by Editions de lavCerise and premiered at the 2015 Angouleme International Comics Festival. His original manuscripts were exhibited in the galleries of several cities such as Paris and Bordeaux and presented to the French stage by French artists in the form of intermingling a new visual art with musical performance. Wang Kewei is an oil painter and Lianhuanhua artist. He has published a large number of military Lianhuanhua showing the grand scene of second world war. Nice Chongrui is great in drawing skills and also has avant garde creative ideology. Zhang Xiaoyu is a comic artist and illustrator. His work is published in Belgium, France and America. His comic book ” The Floating Temple ” won “Golden Elephant Award”

In 2014. Lu Bo, a comic artist graduated from Shandong University of Arts, is expert in traditional Chinese painting. He is one of the father figures of Chinese rock music. He created ” Battle of Shanghai” when he was in Sweden in 2011. This marked his formal return to the comic industry. Nie Jun is a comic artist graduated from China Academy of Arts. In 2001 Agfa Headquarters in Belgium awarded him the Platinum Award in Agfa World Youth Graphic Design Contest. In 2003, his work “Tram” won the Manga Open Award from Koudannsha. Lu Ming a comic artist and film concept designer graduated from the Urban Design Institute of the Central Academy of Fine Arts. In 2008, the series of advertisements for the Beijing Olympic Games produced by him won Cannes Lion Award for Advertising. Goli is a comic artist as well as a film and television animator. His comic work “The Adventures of Yaya” has won several awards including Prix Jeunesse Lyon BD2013 Award. Yao Ren is a comic artist. He likes to draw stories if his own life experiences. In the year 2017 he was invited by a French Publisher to create comics for the French Orsay Museum. Zao Dao is a young promising comic artist and illustrator in China. He is representative of Chinese post 99s comic artists. She likes to use pencils, brushes, inks, water colors and textured papers for painting. She is known as a genius artist because of her unique imagination. Zao Jia is a comic artist. She has published over four thousand Lianhuanhua and single colour art works all around. Yang Weilin is a comic artist. He worked on animation. Zao Ma is a comic artist and illustrator. Most if his works are published in independent comic magazines in China and abroad. Some comic books are also on Hus credit published in Germany, France and Japan. Xi Ziran is a comic artist, illustrator and game concept designer, graduated from the School of Film and Animation at the Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts. Two weeks long exhibition of the works of such thought provoking renowned Chinese artists in Pakistan is all because of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative. In fact CPEC has introduced different avenues to both of the great nations of Pakistan and China.