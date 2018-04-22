Comey memos add to Trump legal woes

Washington,

Donald Trump lashed out Friday after memos of his meetings with the FBI’s then chief James Comey depicted the president as obsessed with the Russia probe and a smutty video allegedly showing him with two prostitutes.

But the memos were just the latest twist in a week of awful headlines for Trump: from the release of a bestselling book in which Comey labels him “morally unfit,” to a courtroom circus featuring his embattled personal lawyer and a porn star who alleges a tryst with Trump.

Trump’s legal and personal woes — and wall-to-wall Comey book interviews — overshadowed his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at which the president confirmed CIA chief Mike Pompeo had met Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang to lay the groundwork for an upcoming summit with Trump himself.

As the week drew to a close, the flurry of developments on the North Korean front were once again eclipsed by the Comey memos — which depict Trump pressuring the FBI chief over the probe into his campaign’s links to Russia before firing him, and could bolster potential obstruction of justice allegations.—APP