Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s uplift: Shah

Lower Dir

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday invited all those who question Sindh’s development to visit the province with him. “Come with me to Sindh and see for yourself how the poor are provided healthcare and education,” Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Chakdara, Lower Dir. Claiming that millions are operated free of charge in hospitals in Sindh, Shah said, “This is development.”

“Be ashamed, do something at least,” he added while lashing out at opposition parties. “Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to improve the welfare of the poor and to ensure that we increased funds of provinces by cutting down the share of the federal government,” the leader of the opposition in NA added. Taking a hit at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Shah said, “They claim they have ended load-shedding but power outages are continuing with some areas rendered without electricity for 12 hours.”—INP