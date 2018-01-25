Combating terrorism

One way of fighting terrorism is by eliminating poverty, as poverty is the root cause of many ills. It is said, “A hungry man is an angry man.” A large number of population is living below the poverty line. Unemployment has made matters worse. In these circumstances people go to extreme levels and are forced to join terrorist groups.I strongly request our leaders to set aside their differences by showing tolerance towards each other and join hands to show a strong sense of unity to combat terrorism in order to create a safe and secure Pakistan for us and for all our future generations to come.

ADIL HAIDER HOTABADI

Turbat, Balochistan

Related